A new drama focusing on Ted Bundy’s confessions is about to hit theatres.

The first trailer for “No Man of God” dropped on Friday, July 9.

Luke Kirby stars as Bundy, the serial killer who murdered over 20 people.

Meanwhile, Elijah Wood plays Bill Hagmaier, the FBI agent to who Bundy ultimately confessed.

As per the film’s official synopsis, “In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. ‘No Man of God’ is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy’s execution.”

“No Man of God” hits theatres and VOD on Aug. 27.