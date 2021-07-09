Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Victoria Paul is earning huge praise from fans thanks to her transparency on social media.

On Thursday, the reality tv star took to Instagram to poke fun at her over-edited “Bachelor in Paradise” cast photo.

RELATED: Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon And David Spade To Guest-Host ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Paul shared the ultra perfect image alongside three photos she took of herself.

“What filter is this @bachelorinparadise ????” she wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Blake Horstmann Won’t Return To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Because The Show ‘Breeds Toxicity And Emotional Abuse’

The cast of the upcoming 2021 season of “BiP” was revealed earlier this week.

“We all had this thought 😂 you’re so gorgeous,” wrote one fan in the comments.

“Haha yours was the only photo that looked weirdly photoshopped. You’re way prettier in everything you post,” added another.

Paul previously appeared on Peter Weber‘s season of “The Bachelor” in 2020.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Evan Bass Reveals Ex Carly Waddell Was Rushed To The Hospital

ET has reached out to “Bachelor in Paradise” reps for comment.