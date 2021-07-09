Nick Cannon is making sure that his good friend Kevin Hart has a birthday he’ll never forget!

On Friday, July 9, Hart took to Instagram to share a hilarious video clip showing fans his birthday gift from Cannon.

The video sees a llama and two animal handlers hanging out by the pool in Hart’s backyard.

“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well,” says one of the handlers, while reading out a message from Cannon. “Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.”

“Nick Cannon sent a llama to my house for my birthday,” says Hart, who turned 42 earlier this week.

“This is the most childish s***t I’ve ever seen in my life,” he laughs. “This is extremely childish and I don’t understand his point.”

Vowing revenge, the comedian adds, “Nick Cannon you have out done yourself this time buddy. Birthday war pranks are on and I swear to God you have no idea what you’re in store for. I’m gonna send a f****n orangutang to you!”

A second post shows pictures of Hart with the llama, walking it around. “@nickcannon has to be one of the biggest a**holes on the planet 😂😂😂😂….this jacka** sent a Lama to my house for my B Day 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Love u man. My brother for life,” he captioned it.