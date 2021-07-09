Click to share this via email

Happy birthday to Tom Hanks!

The Hollywood icon celebrated turning 65 on Friday, July 9.

Rita Wilson marked the occasion by sharing a charming photograph of her beloved husband.

“Riding into 65 better than ever,” she wrote, while captioning a photo of Hanks on a bike. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life!”

Hanks and Wilson co-starred in the 1985 comedy “Volunteers” and ending up getting married two years later.

The couple is parents to sons Chester aka Chet, 30, and Truman, 25.

Hanks is also a dad to Colin, 43, and Elizabeth, 38, from his previous marriage.

Check out the other stars who have been wishing the “Castaway” star a happy birthday.

Happy birthday, @TomHanks. You’ve got a friend in me. Just keep swimming. pic.twitter.com/YhhoE3q0Ku — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 9, 2021

Wishing the incomparable @TomHanks a wonderful birthday! 🎉 What is your favorite Tom Hanks film, friends? pic.twitter.com/ukHKbrvg2L — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 9, 2021

