Happy birthday to Tom Hanks!

The Hollywood icon celebrated turning 65 on Friday, July 9.

Rita Wilson marked the occasion by sharing a charming photograph of her beloved husband.

“Riding into 65 better than ever,” she wrote, while captioning a photo of Hanks on a bike. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life!”

Hanks and Wilson co-starred in the 1985 comedy “Volunteers” and ending up getting married two years later.

The couple is parents to sons Chester aka Chet, 30, and Truman, 25.

Hanks is also a dad to Colin, 43, and Elizabeth, 38, from his previous marriage.

Check out the other stars who have been wishing the “Castaway” star a happy birthday.

 

