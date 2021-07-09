Katie Thurston is getting candid with one of her suitors.



The Bachelorette’s journey to finding love is in full swing, but there’s one guy who she is already “falling for” — and that’s Greg. In ET’s exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s new episode of “The Bachelorette”, Katie makes her feelings known.

“Do you feel good about us?” asks Katie in the clip above. “You seem, like, I don’t know, you seem hesitant or something.”

Greg then gives Katie the reply she is hoping for, saying, “I’m just like, I’m falling for you. And it’s, like, scary because sometimes I just can’t read you… I just feel like I can’t read you.”

Katie encourages Greg to “ask me anything. I’ll tell you the truth. Anything.” And all Greg wants to know is: “How are you feeling with us, where we’re at?”

“I am falling for you,” Katie replies, before the two go in for a steamy kiss. She then tells the camera, “Greg just wanted honesty from me. That’s all I’ve asked from him as well. And with Greg, he is someone I’m starting to fall for and I felt it was important to share that with him. It excites me. It reassures me that this is working.”

At the end of Monday night’s episode, viewers saw an emotional preview that showed Katie’s deepening relationships with Greg, Blake, Mike P. and more. In the teaser, the Bachelorette even admitted to one suitor, “I love you.”

“When I’m with you, everything else fades,” Connor B. told Katie, as Justin gushed that he’s “so lucky” to have her. Katie was feeling the love for another man, telling him, “You make me happy every day.”

“Katie is the one,” Blake insisted, “and nothing’s going to come between us.”

However, an unexpected arrival left Katie shocked and emotional, exclaiming, “Holy s**t,” as she saw the mystery man. See more in the video below.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays on ABC.

