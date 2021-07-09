Ariana Biermann is opening up about her recent weight loss.

The 19-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak took to Instagram Stories to address critics who have been speculating about her body.

“Please stop,” she wrote. “I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my a** off to get to were I am today. I am not sick.”

The social media influencer, who weighed 167 pounds before, said that she got in shape by “really working out, eating healthy.”

Instagram Stories @ArianaBiermann

“I am now 118 over a year and a half later,” she told fans.

“I wish I could give y’all some insane secret to get skinny overnight but I can’t,” she continued. “That’s not what I did. I ran 3-5 miles a day with a waist trainer on in 90 degree weather.”

The teen also went to the gym, counted calories, stopped snacking and cut out soda, as well as intermittent fasting and following a calorie deficit.

Instagram @ArianaBiermann

“It was not easy. But it was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body… I’m so happy with myself. I’ve never felt so beautiful,” she shared.

Instagram @ArianaBiermann

In a final message to her critics, the teen added, “Stop comment [sic] on peoples bodies and worry about yourself.”