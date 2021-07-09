The judges got a blast from the past thanks to a familiar contestant who appears on Tuesday night’s installment of “America’s Got Talent“.

“Police Academy” star Michael Winslow wowed both the judges and the audience with his unique talent.

Winslow is known as “The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects” because of his incredible beatboxing abilities.

“I am a voicetramentalist. That’s what I do,” explained the 62-year-old.

“When I was growing up I didn’t have a lot of friends so I had to make up my own friends, my own movies, my own soundtrack, my own soundscape. I just played my old soundscape.”

The comedian is well-known for playing Larvell Jones in all seven “Police Academy” movies.

When Simon Cowell asked the actor why he decided to come onto the show, Winslow replied, “This is the show you come to be yourself. So the time that I have I am gonna share it with.”