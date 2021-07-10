Tarek El Moussa has some thoughts on Ant Anstead’s relationship with Renée Zellweger.

Anstead has been spotted packing on the PDA with the “Judy” Oscar winner following his split from ex-wife Christina Haack, then known as Christina Anstead.

El Moussa, who was Haack’s husband from 2010 until 2016, remains her co-star on their HGTV hit “Flip or Flop”, and offered his comments on Anstead and Zellweger.

“I love it,” El Moussa told People of the coupling while attending Friday night’s JBL True Summer Campaign event alongside fiancée Heather Rae Young of “Selling Sunset”.

“I know, like rock on!” said Young.

“Good for him. Ant’s a great kid, [Zellweger] seems like a lot of fun,” El Moussa added. “I like them. I like the setup.”

Anstead and Zellweger reportedly met when she appeared on his upcoming Discovery+ series “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” and instantly hit it off.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” an insider told People “Renée is creative… and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

“Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common,” the source added. “He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”