Victoria’s Secret recently announced plans to ditch the lingerie brand’s iconic Angels to make way for a diverse array of “brand ambassadors” representing a cross section of body types.

Former Angel Heidi Klum is applauding VS for the move, and shared her thoughts with Australia’s Body+Soul.

“There are so many different people out there and they should all be able to see themselves in the campaigns and on the runways,” said the “America’s Got Talent” judge, via the Daily Mail.

RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Says Goodbye To Its Angels, Confirms Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe & More Will Be New Spokeswomen

“I’m very excited that they’re understanding there are so many different people out there who want to have beautiful things to wear,” she added.

Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters announced the new initiative back in June.

“At Victoria’s Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world’s leading advocate for women,” said Waters. “This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it’s a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energized and humbled by the work ahead of us.”