Lea Seydoux may not be appearing at the Cannes Film Festival as scheduled after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Variety, Seydoux is currently in production on a film, and became infected with the virus on the set.

A rep for the French Actress confirmed that her test came back positive, even though she is is fully vaccinated.

In addition, a “source close to the actor” told Variety that Seydoux remains asymptomatic and has been self-isolating in her Paris home for more than a week.

Seydoux is reportedly getting tested every day, waiting for two consecutive negative tests before her doctors will deem that she’s safe to travel to Cannes in time for the Monday night premiere of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”.

In addition to “The French Dispatch”, Seydoux has two other films in competition at Cannes this year, Ildiko Enyedi’s “The Story of My Wife” and Bruno Dumont’s “France”.