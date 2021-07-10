Barack Obama wants to put a little music in everyone’s summer.

On Saturday, the former POTUS took to Twitter to continue his annual tradition of sharing his summertime playlist.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama wrote. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

As in the past, Obama’s 2021 playlist reflects his eclectic musical tastes, including selections that include a Bob Dylan classic, rap J. Cole and Jay-Z, along with tunes from The Staples Singers, Rihanna and even the Rolling Stones (Obama’s podcast partner Bruce Springsteen, however, is conspicuously absent).

Check out the playlist in its entirety below: