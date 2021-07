Click to share this via email

The Beckhams are celebrating a big day.

Harper, the youngest of Victoria and David Beckham’s four children, turned 10 on Saturday, resulting in her parents and siblings taking to social media to send her birthday greetings.

Here’s how Harper’s family celebrated her 10th on Instagram:

Also sending along her best wishes was Brooklyn’s girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz, who referred to Harper as “my baby sis.”