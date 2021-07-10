“Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan struggled when he was forced to balance the love and respect he has in his marriage with the time and effort required to reconcile with his best friend of 35 years and co-star, Mercedes Javid.

“It was a very complex position to be in because there was 100 per cent of me that wanted to prove my dedication and devotion to MJ and our friendship, but I also had to make my husband feel like a partner in our relationship with decisions that we make together because we discuss them at home and bounce ideas back and forth, so I really wanted to be way more stand up then I have in the past, and it was a very, very difficult line to walk,” Farahan told ET Canada.

In order to keep the peace on all ends, the 47-year-old realtor continued to explain that it was important for him to have an honest off-camera conversation with his husband, Adam Neely, before filming with MJ again.

“Everything was just to like reaffirm to [Neely] what he is to me and what we are to one another, because I know my friend of 30 years and I know the clarity statements that she’s going to want to know and hear, and I just wanted him to know that I’m going to give her what she needs because she’s worth it, I’m sorry for what transpired, and I really wanted to get to a better place, so [I asked if] these two things could co-exist at the same time, and if he could support me as a partner in it,” Farahan said. “He looked at me and said, ‘If this is something that you want, I have my own relationship with MJ, so I can support you in what you want.’”

In case you missed it at season eight’s end, Farahan and Javid were at each other’s throats after months of digs, personal attacks and one restraining order taken out against Javid’s husband, Tommy Feight. Javid broke down crying at Bravo’s virtual reunion last July seeking sympathy from her former friend, who remained unfazed as she recounted feeling abandoned by him around the time she gave birth to their first child, Shams, in 2019.

“It was so complex and complicated,” Farahan said. “I always want to be 100 percent upfront and accountable for everything I’ve done and said, so I never want to describe anything to take away from my bad behaviour. I always want to be upfront and grow and apologize.”

“These reality shows, if you’re open to them, tend to teach you a lot when you watch yourself back and you’re humiliated or shameful or embarrassed or learn something from watching yourself, which is great,” Farahan added. “I just want people to understand it’s so complicated to be friends with someone for 30 years, and have that person marry another human being and then continue to be best friends when now there’s a foursome. We also have a career together on a television show, and you know, there’s feelings involved and information gets shared and it’s very hard to balance all of that.”

Now that the duo is doing better than they have in quite some time, Farahan promised Javid and himself that he’d remain strong as he relived these tough moments while they played out on viewers’ television screens.

“When you watch things sometimes it makes you feel like it’s happening again, so things would come up for her again, and we would discuss it,” Farahan said. “I literally said to her … if I want to get to a better place with you, I have to be able to grin and bear whatever you guys are saying because I have to prove my intentions to you. I have to prove to you that I really want to be in a much better place with you, I do care about you, I have nothing but regret for what went down and I want to show that to you and prove that to you, so if you’re not mirroring where I’m at, and I have to watch Tommy say things that are hurtful to me, it’s okay because I’m further along.”

“We had a pandemic, and they have a kid at home,” Farahan further explained. “They didn’t have the luxuries that I had with all of the personal time that I was able to dedicate to myself from therapy to running and losing weight and intermittent fasting and doing yoga and journaling. They had a baby at home to dedicate themselves to.”

Speaking of Baby Shams, mum was the word on if the reality star finally met him, but Farahan did admit that he pre-set “realistic expectations” for that lifelong goal throughout this season.

“I’ve gotten to see a lot of footage of him and it’s a blessing that the show exists because I get to see intimate moments just like the audience,” Farahan said. “He’s 100 per cent as beautiful and similar to MJ as I knew he would be and I hoped he would be. He’s absolutely precious.”

“I’m just working towards [meeting him]. Those are long term goals, but I don’t even want to put that out there because I don’t want to disrespect where we’re at today and the baby steps because MJ and I are in a good place,” he added. “I enjoy the baby steps, I have respect for them because of where we’re at, and I have realistic expectations, but I’m enjoying the forward movement and I just keep praying that the rest of the drama stays at arm’s length… so MJ can go home and say we had a good hangout and I’m looking forward to maybe bringing Shams so that’s my hope and prayer for the hangouts moving forward.”

