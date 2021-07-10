Queen Elizabeth, like the rest of England, is wishing Team England all the best ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The Queen sent a personal message to team manager Gareth Southgate on Saturday.

“55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” Queen Elizabeth wrote. The Royal Family’s Instagram account shared a picture of the historic moment.

She added, “I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”

Southgate helped England win the World Cup in 1966.

Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, will be in attendance at Sunday’s match between England and Italy. Kate Middleton will not be joining as she attends the Gentlemen’s Singles Final at Wimbledon. He has attended many of the games including the semi-finals against Denmark and England v Germany the week before alongside Kate and their eldest, Prince George, 7.