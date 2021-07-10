TikTok star Addison Rae took to social media to announce a new gig with the UFC.

“I studied broadcast journalism for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” she wrote in a tweet on Friday, accompanying photos of her on the red carpet for UFC 264, featuring the highly anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

While Rae was apparently making fun of her decision to drop of out college in order to focus on social media, her tweet didn’t go over all that well.

Check out a sampling of the backlash Rae’s tweet generated:

 

However, judging from a followup tweet she issued the next day, that backlash has apparently cost her whatever job she had managed to get.

 