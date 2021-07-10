TikTok star Addison Rae took to social media to announce a new gig with the UFC.

“I studied broadcast journalism for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” she wrote in a tweet on Friday, accompanying photos of her on the red carpet for UFC 264, featuring the highly anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

While Rae was apparently making fun of her decision to drop of out college in order to focus on social media, her tweet didn’t go over all that well.

Check out a sampling of the backlash Rae’s tweet generated:

We all know life isn’t fair, but to brag about how unqualified you are is a special level of tone deaf. — Justin Johnson (@jusjohnson86) July 10, 2021

Your represent alot of what'd wrong with this world and your caption is a slap in the face to those working hard at there craft — davecharlton (@dtc007) July 10, 2021

I can’t tell you how many talented and hardworking journalists I’ve watched not get opportunities because they don’t have “ the camera looks “ it’s unbelievable — Rae Muller (@RaeMull96650836) July 10, 2021

Stealing jobs from those more deserving, very classy 👍👍 — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) July 10, 2021

the AUDACITY.. do you know how many people who are more trained and qualified who have been studying this and putting their WHOLE life savings into college that you took this away from. i have a friend who studied for SIX YEARS only to have thus shoved in her face. disgusting — 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚕✨ (@okaycasserole) July 10, 2021

there are people who have studied that for YEARS and would love that job. only got it bc of your fame — Anna (@annawebbyy) July 10, 2021

However, judging from a followup tweet she issued the next day, that backlash has apparently cost her whatever job she had managed to get.