The first trailer for Jake Johnson’s “Ride the Eagle” has dropped.

The “New Girl” actor is both star and writer of the new indie comedy, which also stars Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons and D’Arcy Carden.

“When Leif’s estranged mother Honey (Sarandon) dies, she leaves him a ‘conditional inheritance.’ Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate and sometimes dubious to-do list,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Leif and Nora, his canine BFF, step into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson described “Ride the Eagle” as “a sweeter companion piece to ‘New Girl’,” explaining, “Like ‘New Girl’ gets crazy and silly and fun and romantic, and this is a little bit quieter and a little bit sweeter, but I definitely think it connects to it.”

Added Johnson: “I’m excited for people to enjoy this ride. We ended up naming it ‘Ride the Eagl’e because that’s what it kind of felt like — it felt like a super weird ride. It’s like sit back, have a drink, do whatever you need to do to get yourself in the right state of mind to watch a movie and enjoy it.”

“Ride the Eagle” debuts in theatres, digitally and on-demand on July 30.