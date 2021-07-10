Amanda Seyfried is looking back at her time filming “Mean Girls”.

The “Mamma Mia” actress shared a throwback photo on Friday that was taken on the set of the hit 2003 movie.

In the picture, Seyfriend smiled for the camera, no cellphone pics then, alongside Lindsay Lohan, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett.

“#FBF weekends in 2003, baby,” she captioned the image.

“We👏are👏babies👏,” Bennett agreed in the comments. “Such a fun time! A great team! ❤️ 🙌❤️,” Lohan added.

Chabert also said, “Wow. So many good memories! ❤️,” while Franzese chimed in, “Ohhh emmm geeee.”

However, most people did notice that Rachel McAdams’ Regina George was missing. Perhaps she took the photo.

Last year, Lohan appeared on the “The OG Mama D Podcast” where she said she would love to have a sequel.

“I mean, I know that they’re going to do something, but I just don’t know exactly what yet. And it would be an honour to be a part of it,” Lohan said, before referencing their “Mean Girls Day” reunion. “Obviously it was really fun to do, you know, the catching up altogether the reunion, because it felt like, and then they didn’t air part of this, but it felt like it was, we’d all just seen each other the day before.”