Ricky Gervais is no stranger to seeing his words stir up controversy, and he’s at it again.

In a recent interview with BBC News to mark the 20th anniversary of the original U.K. version of “The Office,” Gervais offered his opinion on how his groundbreaking comedy series would fare against cancel culture.

“I mean now it would be cancelled,” said Gervais, who was both star and creator of the series.

“I’m looking forward to when they pick out one thing and try to cancel it,” he added. “Someone said they might try to cancel it one day, and I say, ‘Good, let them cancel it. I’ve been paid!'”

Following the interview, Gervais took to Twitter to clarify that he was joking.

“Just to be clear, I did not say ‘The Office’ would be cancelled if it were made today. That makes no sense. It’s still around,” he wrote. “This is my actual quote. ‘Someone said they might try to cancel it one day, and I said, ‘Good, let them cancel it. I’ve been paid!’ Clearly a joke.”