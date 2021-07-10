Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are living it up in Prague.

Fresh off attending Paris Fashion Week and a Turkey vacation, the couple are in the capital of the Czech Republic while Bloom films “Carnival Row” with Cara Delevingne.

RELATED: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Kiss At Luxury Resort In Turkey

The new mom to Daisy, 11 months, shared her adventures on social media including rock wall climbing, souvenir shopping and an x-rated inflatable sheep.

Perry also tried her hand at the bobsleigh track, while Bloom sipped on a cocktail topped with liquid nitrogen.

“While daddy works mommy plays for dayyys in Praha,” Perry captioned the photo dump.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Posts Sweet Family Pic With Katy Perry And Son Flynn

Even her teacup poodle Nugget was along for the trip.

Perry and Bloom were in Paris for the Foundation Louis Vuitton dinner where Perry performed her hits like “Roar” and “Teenage Dream” and a cover of “What A Wonderful World”.

#KatyPerry performs at Les Parfums #LouisVuitton dinner in Paris. The Maison celebrates the upcoming launch of Les Extraits Collection, a collaboration between Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud and legendary architect Frank Gehry.#LVParfums pic.twitter.com/FCLUhAzw1b — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) July 6, 2021