Kelsey Grammer is teasing new details about the “Frasier” revival.

On Thursday, Grammer spoke New York’s NBC 4 about the Paramount+ revival.

“Frasier’s gonna change cities again,” Grammer said. Referencing Jimmy Stewart in “It’s A Wonderful Life”, he said Frasier was “the George Bailey of television.”

“He thinks he’s gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction,” Grammer said, “and he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

Grammer also confirmed he has “reached out to everybody” about returning. The includes David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin. Leeves, who played Daphne Moon, is currently starring on “The Resident” and has no plans to leave that role. Although she did tell EW that she wouldn’t rule out both parts if the schedule allowed.

The show will also address the real life death of John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane.

“We intend to deal with that some in the first episode,” Grammer said.