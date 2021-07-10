A reference for the ages.

HBO Max’s new “Gossip Girl” had no problem bringing the show into 2021 when they referenced Olivia Jade’s influencer status amid her mom Lori Loughlin’s involvement in the college admissions scandal.

In the first episode, Monet De Haan says, “You as someone who loses is bad for business.” To which Luna La responds, “And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail.”

RELATED: Olivia Jade Replies To TikTok User Who Asks How ‘Collage’ Is Going After Admissions Scandal

With no caption and turning the replies off, Olivia responded on TikTok.

“No I didn’t,” she said in the short clip.

Both Loughlin and Olivia’s dad Mossimo Giannulli served time for paying $500,000 in brides to get Olivia and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits even though they didn’t partake in the sport.

RELATED: Olivia Jade Talks About Being ‘Publicly Shamed’ Following The College Admissions Scandal

Both sisters dropped out of the school and Olivia lost many of her partnerships. Lori served two months in prison while Mossimo served five months, partly in home confinement.

Olivia has previously opened up about being “publicly shamed”.