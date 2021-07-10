Click to share this via email

Sofia Vergara is basking in the birthday wishes.

On July 10, the “Modern Family” star celebrated her 49th birthday with a sizzling purple swimsuit shot. “Bday day,” she captioned the beachside pic.

Her “America’s Got Talent” co-judge Heidi Klum commented, “Love you very much Birthday girl . Wishing you the best day.”

But it was Vergara’s husband, Joe Manganiello, who really took the cake.

“¡Feliz Cumpleaños al amor de mi vida!” he wrote, which translates to “Happy birthday to the love of my life!”

The “Magic Mike” star then shared a series of photos of Vergara on travels around the world including Italy and Paris.

Vergara and Manganiello have been married since November 2015 after a stunning wedding at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach.

See more of the birthday wishes sent to Vergara below: