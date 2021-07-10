Anthony Mackie didn’t hold back when it came to hosting the ESPY Awards.

The “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” star started off the event held The Rooftop at Pier 17 by making a joke about sprinter Sha’carri Richardson not being allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after a positive marijuana test.

“The greatest celebration of sports is back! We up here on a rooftop in New York City. Man, we’re so high they wouldn’t let us compete in the Olympics,” Mackie said. Richardson was in the audience and seemed to appreciate the jab.

Anthony Mackie: we so high they wouldn't even let us in the Olympics. Sha'Carri Richardson:#ESPYS #theespys pic.twitter.com/DnGmQFe7he — Siobhain (@summer0001) July 11, 2021

He then later furthered hitting back at banning Richardson.