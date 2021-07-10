Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have a lot to celebrate this weekend.

The country singer and former NHL player reflected on 11 years of marriage on Saturday.

“Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by…here’s to many, many more! Love you!” Underwood captioned a candid selfie of the two of them sitting at a dining table.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Appropriately Goes Catfish Noodling

Fisher went for a more formal approach, posting a picture of their wedding day.

“Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine,” he wrote.

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010 at Georgia’s Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation Resort where her dog, Ace, acted as ring bearer in a pink crystal bedazzled tuxedo.

The lavish event took place all weekend, including replacing all the hotel rugs and logos with their own “CM” motif.

The couple is now parents to sons Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Family Enjoying Ranch Vacation

Earlier this year, Underwood opened up to “CBS Sunday Morning” about how lockdown impacted their marriage.

“Well, my husband did say, ‘You know what? I like you.’ And I was like, ‘I like you, too,’” she said.