Sean Penn is promoting his new film at the Cannes Film Festival, and used the opportunity to take a shot at the Trump administration’s botched response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference for his latest movie, “Flag Day”, Penn was asked about CORE, the disaster relief organization he set up to perform COVID-19 testing and provide vaccinations during the pandemic.

Discussing his efforts, he described the former president’s government as an “obscene administration.”

RELATED: Sean Penn Documents The Aftermath Of The Haiti Earthquake In ‘Citizen Penn’ Doc

Watching the administration’s handling of the pandemic, said Penn, “really felt like someone with a machine gun gunning down people from a turret in the White House.”

Penn was equally blunt when discussing the previous administration having no national plan in place for distribution of vaccines, stating “there was no effort integrity from the government until the Trump administration was dismissed.”