Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen are going their separate ways — at least for the time being.

According to a report from Page Six, the manager ofd such artists as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande and his wife of seven years are separating.

However, Cohen and Braun are not yet talking divorce, with both hopeful for a reconciliation.

“Their friendship is the best it’s ever been but they’re taking some time apart to sort things out and focus on the kids,” a source close to Braun and Cohen told People.

“So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids,” another source added.

The spouses share three children: sons Jagger, 6, and Levi, 4, and 2-year-old daughter Hart.

Last month, Braun paid tribute to his wife on Instagram in celebration of their wedding anniversary.