Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cardi B is no slouch when it comes to throwing a party, especially when it’s to celebrate daughter Kulture’s third birthday.

On Saturday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared an array OF video from the extravagant birthday bash she threw for Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset.

In a series of posts on Instagram Story, she showcased the elaborate party, which included a petting zoo, Disney princesses, a huge Cinderella cake and tunnel of pink balloons.

RELATED: Cardi B Shares Stunning Maternity Photos After Revealing Pregnancy During 2021 BET Awards

Mother and daughter wore matching pink ball gowns; check out some highlights below:

Meanwhile, Cardi herself paid tribute to her daughter, sharing a throwback photo from when Kulture was a newborn.