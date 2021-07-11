Click to share this via email

Jared Leto was among the celebrities to attend Saturday night’s UFC 264 in Las Vegas, headlined by Dustin Poirier’s beatdown of Conor McGregor.

Leto quickly began trending on Twitter due to his 1970s-inspired outfit, including slicked-back hair, large retro-look sunglasses and a bandana around his neck.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It didn’t take long for Leto’s look to become a meme, with Twitter users comparing his outfit to the groovy wardrobe sported by Don Knotts’ Mr. Furley from “Three’s Company” and “Scooby Doo” sleuth Fred, while one comment remarked that Leto “looks like he sells essential oils outside Gamestop,” and another compared him to a figure skater.

Check out a sampling of the many, many memes:

Jared Leto looks like he was picked to star in a Three's Company prequel all about a young Ralph Furley 🤣 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/8ouLdmQUbB — Big J (@BigJyeSupreme) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto looks like he sells essential oils outside gamestop.#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/2sMdFFRZvv — broski dawg #FreeTibet #FreePalestine (@broskidawg) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto looks like he's about to sell a shitload of product at my mom's tupperware party in 1989 pic.twitter.com/NWCyUMcyo1 — Chad Opitz (@chadopitz) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto looks like he's about to explain an awesome new job opportunity where you can work from home part-time selling essential oils making $100,000 a year #ufc264 pic.twitter.com/C7nQthIvN9 — 🍺𝙆𝙀𝙂🍺 ➐ (@_KEG_) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto walking into #UFC264 is my new mood until further notice pic.twitter.com/JHLWoN330H — 26% Yolo (@Dsignasaur) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto got that sweet Bogdanovich starter pack. pic.twitter.com/hQ45HKY9NU — Henry Atkins Still Wears a Mask (@OldSadBastard) July 11, 2021

"Now is ze time on Sprockets vhen ve dance!" – Jared Leto (probably). pic.twitter.com/uFIiltLvBe — Don Morgan (@DJFalkirk) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto with the boondocks saints vibe at the fights. pic.twitter.com/5KKhQMsO1u — ANDREW (@thebrighten) July 11, 2021

jared leto dressing like every scooby doo character plus a couple of villains https://t.co/QMK4tToJv4 — jar-jar da girl (@autogynelivia) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto looks like a middle aged divorcee circa 1970. pic.twitter.com/k1x6hQpWQx — Hamster 🐹 (@Hammyinmiami) July 11, 2021

Who wore it better; my dog Scout or Jared Leto? pic.twitter.com/JsZyHhmxjw — Teri (@WomenInTheBurbs) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto has been possessed by the ghost of Karl Lagerfeld. pic.twitter.com/5dzQUwEtyl — Esther Ciammachilli #WeMakeWAMU (@EstherCinDC) July 11, 2021

@JaredLeto getting ready to take the ice. He’s been practicing his triple axel for weeks, Peter. pic.twitter.com/SBGK7MS4Ib — E (@stonks_4_sale) July 11, 2021