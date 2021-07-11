Jared Leto was among the celebrities to attend Saturday night’s UFC 264 in Las Vegas, headlined by Dustin Poirier’s beatdown of Conor McGregor.

Leto quickly began trending on Twitter due to his 1970s-inspired outfit, including slicked-back hair, large retro-look sunglasses and a bandana around his neck.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It didn’t take long for Leto’s look to become a meme, with Twitter users comparing his outfit to the groovy wardrobe sported by Don Knotts’ Mr. Furley from “Three’s Company” and “Scooby Doo” sleuth Fred, while one comment remarked that Leto “looks like he sells essential oils outside Gamestop,” and another compared him to a figure skater.

Check out a sampling of the many, many memes:

