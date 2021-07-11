The Lakefront Music Festival had to continue on without Lady A.

On Saturday morning, the country band had to cancel their headlining set due to Charles Kelley having a medical emergency.

“After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans,” the band’s social media pages said.

Bandmates Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott continued, “Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight.”

“This morning Charles is in good hands and we’re continuing to pray for his recovery,” they added. “The minute he is cleared by his doctors, we will be back on the road to see y’all. We appreciate your understanding.”

Organizers had a sold out festival with 17,000 attendees expected. To cover for the unexpected emergency, Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie both had extended sets.

Lady A was first set to perform in 2020, but that festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. Organizers have now said the band will return in 2023.

Lady A just released their new studio album What A Song Can Do (Chapter One) and are scheduled to head on tour from July 29 to Oct. 10.