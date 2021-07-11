Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour is reigning supreme once again.

Rodrigo’s debut album is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the third nonconsecutive week.

For the week ending on July 8, the album went from third to first with 88,000 equivalent album units. It was previously No. 1 after debuting and then again on the July 3 list. In total, Sour has been on the list for seven weeks.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her holds strong at No. 2, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice Of The Heroes is at No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album is at No. 3 and G Herbo lands his highest charting album with 25 debuting in No. 5.

Rodrigo recently revealed that her hit “Deja Vu” was co-written y Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent.

Swift and Antonoff were also added to Sour’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”.

Rodrigo previously told Rolling Stone how “Deja Vu” was inspired by Swift’s “Cruel Summer”.

“I wanted [the bridge] to be really high energy because the rest of the song is very serene and eerily calm,” she explained.

“But I wanted the last bridge to kind of go crazy and I love ‘Cruel Summer,’ it’s one of my favourite songs ever. I love the harmonized yells she does. I feel like they’re super electric and moving, so I wanted to do something like that.”