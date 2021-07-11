Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters are unleashing their inner disco kings with their new cover of “You Should Be Dancing,” the Bee Gees’ hit from the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, adding some Foo-style edge to the toe-tapping tune.

Recorded for next week’s Record Store Day, the Foos have temporarily rebranded as Dee Gees for Hail Satin, an album combining several Bee Gees covers with live versions of tracks from their latest album Medicine at Midnight.

The band first debuted “You Should Be Dancing” back in February on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio 2 show, with Grohl revealing he got the idea after watching HBO’s Bee Gees documentary “How Do You Mend a Broken Heart”.

In case you missed it, Foos caught up with @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 and premiered the 'Dee Gees.' 🕺 Check out the cover now on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/RuhWFbKtKh pic.twitter.com/6QZ994Af2o — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2021

As Grohl told Whiley, via Spin, nobody was as shocked as he was when his first attempt at mimicking Barry Gibb’s legendary falsetto turned out to be a home run.

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!” Grohl said.

“I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done,” he added. “I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Hail Satin drops on July 17; the full track list is below:

Side A — The DEE GEES:

“You Should Be Dancing”

“Night Fever”

“Tragedy”

“Shadow Dancing”

“More Than a Woman”

Side B — LIVE at 606:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Waiting on a War”

“No Son of Mine”

“Cloudspotter”