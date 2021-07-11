Italy's Leonardo Bonucci Giorgio Chiellini after scoring his sides first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties after the Euro 2020 final ended 1-1 following extra time at Wembley on Sunday to secure their second European Championship title.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for the Azzurri in the shootout, while substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to convert from the spot for England.

Luke Shaw had struck the fastest goal in a Euro final to put England ahead in the second minute. Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Shaw.

But Leonard Bonucci drew Italy level in the 67th when England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pushed Marco Verratti’s header against the post and Bonucci pounced to slot in the loose ball.

England remain without a major trophy since 1966.

The intense ending played out on social media, including a comment from President of the Football Association Prince William, who was at the match with Kate Middleton and son, Prince George, 7.

“Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come,” William tweeted.

See more reaction to England’s loss and Italy’s win below:

Gareth Southgate, superb coach. So proud of our team @England pic.twitter.com/QKuyn9XJ5K — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) July 11, 2021

Saka being the hero for me.

Brave to step up as a 19 year old to take the last penalty even tho it was a bad decision to let him take the last one. England has to stand behind him as he is at the start of a glorious career 👏🏽 #EURO2020 — Nigel de Jong (@NDJ_Official) July 11, 2021

Congratulations Italy. And thank you Gareth, thank you lads. You made us proud — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 11, 2021

To @England: thank you. You have inspired and united our nation both on and off the pitch at every turn. We could not be any prouder of what you have achieved. We still believe. #England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❤ pic.twitter.com/TweL9lqq1L — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 11, 2021

Heartbroken 💔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) July 11, 2021

I admire every player who steps up & shows the balls to take a penalty in a game that important. Especially when they’re just 19, 21 & 23. Proud of you @BukayoSaka87 @Sanchooo10 @MarcusRashford– you missed, and we lost, but you’ve all got guts. pic.twitter.com/YOBP4bmpBd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 11, 2021

