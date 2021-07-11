Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children have revealed they are in a relationship.

Eric Murphy, 32, the son of Eddie, and Jasmin Lawrence, 25, the daughter of Martin, confirmed they are dating on Instagram.

Jasmin was celebrating Eric’s birthday with a cute post of him kissing her on the cheek and one pic of them both smiling for the camera.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Tells Oprah He’s ‘The Most Comfortable I’ve Ever Been’

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much,” she wrote.

Eric has previously shared images of them together, expressing he is “Head over heels in LOVE with” Jasmin.

RELATED: Martin Lawrence Admits He Helped Hire Will Smith For ‘Bad Boys’: ‘It Was One Of The Best Things I’ve Done’

Eric is a voice actor and writer who is in development on an animated series. He is Eddie’s oldest of 10 children who he welcomed with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. He also shares kids with Nicole Murphy, Tamara Hood and Melanie Brown.

Jasmin is Martin’s eldest daughter. He is also dad to Iyanna and Amara with ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs. Jasmin recently made a brief cameo in “Bad Boys For Life”.

Martin and Eddie have previously worked together in “Boomerang” and “Life”.