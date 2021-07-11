Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are living in newlywed bliss as they enjoy their honeymoon.

The “thank u, next” singer shared pictures of their trip to Amsterdam.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Enlists Ty Dolla $ign For Epic ‘Safety Net’ Live Performance

The pictures included the side of a canal boat, the iconic windmills and the pair seated in giant wooden clogs.

There were even videos of the wildlife like a ladybug drinking from a water droplet and a swan.

Over of Ari’s Instagram Stories, she shared more videos from a jazz club and another of some cows in a field.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Teams Up With Better Help And Donates $1M Worth Of Free Therapy

Grande and Gomez tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony.

Grande broke the internet, setting a new record when she shared her wedding pictures on Instagram with now more than 26 million likes. The past records were held by XXXTentacion‘s final post before his death (24.6 million) and Billie Eilish unveiling her new blond ‘do (23 million).