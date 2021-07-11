Patricia Heaton is celebrating a major milestone.

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” alum shared a selfie video on Instagram because she has ” a lot to celebrate this month.”

With a big smile, Heaton said, “Hello, friends! I’m just finishing up my, what, 3½-mile walk around the reservoir. And it’s July, when we celebrate our nation’s freedom. Also, [I’m] celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me. So I just want to share that with you.”

She then thoughtfully offered to support to anyone else who wants to stop drinking.

“Message me if you are thinking about doing that and if you are doing that now and you need some encouragement or anything at all,” Heaton said.

In an interview with Parade last year, Heaton had revealed she was sober.

“I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better,” she said. “I noticed that I was looking forward every night to cocktails. And if I happened to go to lunch, I might have a glass of wine or Prosecco. There’s an actual statistic that women who were moderate drinkers in their 30s and 40s often become alcoholics in their 50s and 60s.”

She added, “I think it’s something about your children leaving the house and the things that used to anchor you are no longer there. You’re a little bit at sea, and so you reach for the bottle to dull the uncertainty.”

Heaton, who is a mom of four children with husband, David Hunt, experienced it first hand.

“And as your hormones change, you can’t really process alcohol the same way you did when you were younger,” she said. “I’ve stopped, and my life has improved significantly. My kids are in their mid-20s and I’ll probably be in my 70s by the time I have grandchildren. I want to be healthy for them.”