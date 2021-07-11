Thor made an unexpected appearance in the most recent episode of “Loki”.

The Disney+ hit’s showrunner, Kate Herron, confirmed that a frog trying to jump out of the glass jar in The Void was a variant of Thor.

The groans from the frog were also recorded by “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth.

“We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way,” Herron told For All Nerds. “We recorded him for that. His voice going ‘Ahhh!’ That’s a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that.”

Writer Michael Waldron also spoke about all the Easter Eggs hidden in the show.

“There were a few I wrote in there. I think that I was probably more focused on, ‘Alright, how the hell do we make Alioth make sense?” he told EW. “It was kind of a team effort getting that stuff in there. Like the Thanos-copter, that was the production team. They did an amazing job really making the episode a treat for fans in that way.”