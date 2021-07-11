Jake Owen is mourning the loss of his dog.

The country singer revealed on Sunday that one of his German Shepards, Slash, suddenly died the day before.

“I lost one of my best friends last night unexpectedly.. the drs said his stomach had ‘flipped’ and even with emergency surgery, it wasn’t enough to save him…I didn’t even make it home in time to say goodbye,” Owen wrote on Instagram, alongside a collection of pictures of Slash.

“Slash was my youngest German Shepherd and the sweetest most loving dog I’ve ever had. He was more like a human than a dog. While my other pups would run free across the farm, Slash just wanted to be by my side,” he added.

RELATED: Jake Owen Debuts Heartwarming ‘Made For You’ Music Video Starring His Girlfriend & Two Daughters

“Losing a dog is like losing a family member. It was hard for me to even put this post together and share. Go love on your family. Go love on your dogs. See ya up there in Slashy. Love ya buddy.”

RELATED: Jake Owen’s Daughter Hospitalized On Her 2nd Birthday: ‘Seems To Be Doing A Lot Better’

It has been a hard year for Owen so far after his daughter, Paris, who he shares with fiancée Erica Hartlein was hospitalized on her second birthday.

“She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us. Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles 🎂 out! Love y’all ❤️,” he said of the asthma attack.

He is also dad to Olive, 8, with ex- Lacey Buchanan.