The “Jackass” guys are back, and the stunts are as dangers as ever.

On Sunday, the newest member of the cast, Sean McInerey, aka Poopies, was introduced in a big new “Shark Week” special, and things quickly went wrong.

Steve-O and Chris Pontius had Poopies perform a wakeboard jump over shark infested waters, but the new “Jackass” star couldn’t quite stick the landing.

As soon as he fell in the water, Poopies was bitten by a shark on his hand and arm, though the injuries appeared to be minor.

“I knew there was a chance I was gonna get bit by a shark but I didn’t think it was gonna happen,” McInerney said afterward, wearing a cast. “ No, I don’t blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinner time.”

“This was only one bite in one spot?” Steve-O asked. “And he’s not missing anything?”

“It’s a reminder that yeah, like, we are pushing it pretty hard. And this could happen, of course,” Pontius said. “It’s either, like, everything’s okay or this happens. And hopefully it’s always everything’s okay, everything’s okay. But then… you know, this time it’s not okay.”

Appearing for a separate podcast interview with Nelk’s Steve WillDoIt, Steve-O talked about the stunt-gone-wrong.

“My buddy got his hand mangled by a shark, man,” he said.

“Did it come off?” WillDoit asked, to which the “Jackass” star claimed that Poopies had to have tendons and arteries surgically reattached.

“He would be f**king dead if they didn’t dive on him as fast as they did,” Steve-O said. “Jesus, he got wrecked by a shark! For a Shark Week episode!”

On Twitter, meanwhile, the “Shark Week” special was met with applause from fans.

It doesn’t get much more entertaining than Jackass Shark Week 🦈 — Nina North (@xninanorthx) July 12, 2021

Whoever put jackass on shark week needs like an award them mfs added a member named “poopies” 💀 #SharkWeek — Alexis Villalon (@alexisvilla03) July 12, 2021

Jackass #sharkweek was a RAD ride 🏄🏻‍♂️ — RGV TRUCKS (@OfficialRGVTP) July 12, 2021

The new film “Jackass Forever” is set to hit theatres on Oct. 22.