The people of England are still reeling.

On Sunday, the country’s soccer team lost to Italy in the Euro Cup final, and royals Prince William and Kate Middleton were there with son Prince George to witness the loss.

RELATED: Celebs React As Italy Beat England On Penalties To Win Euro 2020

The royals congratulated the opposing team for their victory on social media, in a show of good sportsmanship.

But it was young Prince George’s pouting reaction that better captured the feelings of people across England.

RELATED: Prince William Reunites With Crown Prince Frederick To Watch Euro 2020 Semi-Final

It wasn’t all sad times for the 7-year-old soccer fan, though, as earlier in the game he enjoyed the buzz in the air over England’s potential victory.