Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The people of England are still reeling.

On Sunday, the country’s soccer team lost to Italy in the Euro Cup final, and royals Prince William and Kate Middleton were there with son Prince George to witness the loss.

RELATED: Celebs React As Italy Beat England On Penalties To Win Euro 2020

The royals congratulated the opposing team for their victory on social media, in a show of good sportsmanship.

But it was young Prince George’s pouting reaction that better captured the feelings of people across England.

the prince george origins story begins. #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/jGtp3GsASW — Andrew Baback Boozary MD (@drandrewb) July 11, 2021

Everyone in England right now pic.twitter.com/1176FBgEWx — The Cambridges (@cambridgecrown) July 11, 2021

Same Prince George, same 😭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Well done Italy, you were brilliant! England you did great holding on until the last second ❤️👑#Euro2020Final #Euros2020 #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/ae1zhhasTF — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) July 11, 2021

RELATED: Prince William Reunites With Crown Prince Frederick To Watch Euro 2020 Semi-Final

It wasn’t all sad times for the 7-year-old soccer fan, though, as earlier in the game he enjoyed the buzz in the air over England’s potential victory.

Things you love to see Prince George #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/t0gyiTKtgf — The Duke of Shangaan (@SirTsonga) July 11, 2021