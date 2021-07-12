Robbers stole Jodie Turner-Smith’s mother’s wedding ring.

According to a report from Variety, the “Queen & Slim” actress was having breakfast in Cannes on Friday when thieves broke into her hotel room and stole jewelry worth over $14,000.

For her safety, Turner-Smith was moved to a different hotel along the Croisette, and has been given a large security detail to accompany her and her one-year-old daughter.

The actress is in Cannes to rep her new film “After Yang”, and it is believed she was targeted by the thieves after wearing diamond jewelry from the Gucci High Jewelry line to the premiere on Thursday.

didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… 🥴 — Jodie (@MissJodie) July 11, 2021

On Sunday, Turner-Smith tweeted about having to spend over two hours in a police station during her final day at the film festival in order to report the theft.

In the meantime, the actress continued making appearances promoting “After Yang”, including telling Variety, “I want to make my life about not only working with incredible directors, but working with women, working with women of colour, using the opportunities that I have to give opportunities to people where the industry is being gate-kept to them or [who] are not being given the level of respect they deserve when they are extremely talented.”