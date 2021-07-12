There is never an excuse for racism.

In a post on social media, the Duke Cambridge, Prince William, shared a message calling out racist abuse against English soccer players.

Following the country’s loss to Italy at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, England players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford faced racist abuse from some fans on social media.

In his statement, William said he was “sickened” by the abuse after the match, calling it “totally unacceptable” and “abhorrent behaviour,” and calling for those involved to be “held accountable.”

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

William attended the match with wife Kate and their son, Prince George, and met with the team following their loss, offering his praise for their performance in the tournament.

In a statement to Yahoo!, Facebook said, “No one should have to experience racist abuse anywhere, and we don’t want it on Instagram. We quickly removed comments and accounts directing abuse at England’s footballers last night and we’ll continue to take action against those that break our rules.”

They continued, “In addition to our work to remove this content, we encourage all players to turn on Hidden Words, a tool which means no one has to see abuse in their comments or DMs. No one thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we’re committed to keeping our community safe from abuse.”

British prime minister Boris Johnson also publicly condemned the abuse, saying, “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”