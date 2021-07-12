James Caan wants to do some real acting.

The 81-year-old star of “The Godfather” and “Misery” appeared on “CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend and candidly spoke about his desire to land better roles.

RELATED: James Caan Throws In His Nomination For Mt. Rapmore

“I want to do a good piece of work,” he said. “I’m frustrated. I’d love to do a real character thing.”

Actor James Caan has starred in some of the biggest films of his era, including “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Elf" He talks with Ben Mankiewicz this Sunday about growing up in Queens, New York, life lessons he learned on the streets, and his move into acting pic.twitter.com/sSW0oWB6Vz — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) July 8, 2021

Explaining why he has no plans to retire any time soon, Caan said, “I can’t take it easy. To me, I enjoy working. I love to work with good people. I have more fun when I’m working, and I have a lot of laughs.”

He added, “And I get respect, too — sometimes.”

RELATED: James Caan Says ‘Elf 2’ Won’t Happen Because Will Ferrell & Jon Favreau ‘Didn’t Get Along’

Caan also said of acting, “I fought always never to be the same person. I mean, the fun of being an actor is being somebody else for three months, you know?”

The actor shared his memory of improvising the moment in “The Godfather” where he smashes a photographer’s camera at his sister’s wedding.

“I grabbed that camera, smashed the camera. And I looked, and in my neighbourhood, I realized I did wrong. And I took out 20 and I threw it on the street,” he said. “I paid for it!”