James Caan wants to do some real acting.

The 81-year-old star of “The Godfather” and “Misery” appeared on “CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend and candidly spoke about his desire to land better roles.

“I want to do a good piece of work,” he said. “I’m frustrated. I’d love to do a real character thing.”

Explaining why he has no plans to retire any time soon, Caan said, “I can’t take it easy. To me, I enjoy working. I love to work with good people. I have more fun when I’m working, and I have a lot of laughs.”

He added, “And I get respect, too — sometimes.”

Caan also said of acting, “I fought always never to be the same person. I mean, the fun of being an actor is being somebody else for three months, you know?”

The actor shared his memory of improvising the moment in “The Godfather” where he smashes a photographer’s camera at his sister’s wedding.

“I grabbed that camera, smashed the camera. And I looked, and in my neighbourhood, I realized I did wrong. And I took out 20 and I threw it on the street,” he said. “I paid for it!”

