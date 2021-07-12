“We’re the top of the global food chain when it comes to music.”

On Monday, Apple debuted its latest “Behind the Mac” ad, shining a spotlight on Canadian music talent with “Made in Canada”.

Jessie Reyes – Photo: Samit Khalsa for Apple

The ad, which opens with a quote from the “Godfather of Canadian hip hop” Maestro Fresh Wes, features images of Canadians Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Shawn Mendes, Win Butler, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Haviah Mighty, Orville Peck, Karena Evans, High Klassified, Willo Perron, A-Trak, the Halluci Nation, and Kaytranada.

Freq Motif & Just John’s song “Hot” serves as the soundtrack for the ad.

Orville Peck – Photo: Apple

“This might sound funny, but just being at my Mac is inspiring. The aesthetic and clean layout makes me want to make music. All I need to do is sit down and vibe with what I am creating, nothing else gets in my way,” said High Klassified of his inclusion in the ad.