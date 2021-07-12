Eva Mendes has some talented kiddos.
The actress, 47, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, and posted on Instagram a sweet video captured by the youngsters.
Showcasing the new line from clothing brand Terzi Burmade, the clip shows Mendes modelling some of the killer looks.
RELATED: Eva Mendes Can’t Credit Ryan Gosling For Her Poppin’ Instagram
When a fan commented, “So beautiful and I love your style so much,” the “Hitch” actress responded, “That means a lot considering I’m in total mom mode and feel like a towel for my kids!”
Mendes regularly shows off her daughters’ talents, including their impressive makeup skills.
RELATED: Eva Mendes Pens Emotional Instagram Post About Insecurities