Eva Mendes has some talented kiddos.

The actress, 47, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, and posted on Instagram a sweet video captured by the youngsters.

Showcasing the new line from clothing brand Terzi Burmade, the clip shows Mendes modelling some of the killer looks.

When a fan commented, “So beautiful and I love your style so much,” the “Hitch” actress responded, “That means a lot considering I’m in total mom mode and feel like a towel for my kids!”

Mendes regularly shows off her daughters’ talents, including their impressive makeup skills.

