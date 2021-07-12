Click to share this via email

A new teacher just got the surprise of a lifetime.

On Monday’s “Good Morning America”, the show celebrated the story of Tylan Bailey, who worked for 23 years as a school custodian and recently graduated from college to become a teacher.

At the celebratory event, the show surprised Bailey with an appearance from “Jungle Cruise” co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

This deserving dad is launching his career as a teacher in September after 23 years as a school custodian. But first, he’s headed to the world premiere of @JungleCruise, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne @TheRock Johnson, along with his entire family! https://t.co/J5YRRL80Q8 pic.twitter.com/AvdohYRJxq — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 12, 2021

“What a journey and how inspiring your story is,” Johnson told him. “We’re proud of you.”

Blunt added, “You just keep shining your light. You’re amazing.”

Bailey will start work as a physical education teacher in Atlanta.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Bailey said, recalling the motto that inspired him, “Meet your blessings halfway.”

“Your blessings will come to you if you go for it,” he continued. “Sometimes we want blessings to come to us. Just meet them halfway and you’ll get there.”

The father of four registered for college in 2017 at the age of 39, going through school while continuing his full-time job as a custodian and raising his family.

“GMA” also gifted the new teacher with an exercise bike and treadmill, along with a $15,000 donation to the school.