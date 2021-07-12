Billie Eilish has no time for the haters.

As the Grammy winner, 19, gears up to drop her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, many trolls online are calling the new venture her “flop era.”

According to the naysayers, the upcoming project will have a hard time topping her super-successful first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, for which Eilish took home five Grammy Awards at the 2019 ceremony.

In a TikTok video responding to a comment that read, “Is it just me or is Billie in her flop era? Like, why does she suck now?” Eilish hit back.

@billieeilish literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours ♬ NDA – Billie Eilish

“Literally all I see on this app,” the singer captioned the clip while her latest single “NDA” played. “Eat my dust. My t**s are bigger than yours.”

Happier Than Ever drops July 30.