It’s “octopuses,” not “octopi.”

John Oliver had a lot to say about octopuses in a new “Last Week Tonight” web-exclusive video.

The TV host explained the somewhat commonly used “octopi” is a misnomer, combining a Latin suffix with a Greek word. He explains that, in Greek, the pluralization would actually be “octopodes.”

“But that’s still not technically correct,” he says, “because words adopted into English take an English plural suffix.”

Oliver adds, “There, now you know how to end a Tinder date in ten seconds.”

The host goes on to talk about the weird and wonderful world of octopuses, calling out the internet for not giving the creatures the respect they deserve.

He shared fascinating details about octopuses, including that they have massive brains, which are wrapped around their esophagus, and that they can change their shape, colour, and texture for camouflage.