ET Canada’s Sangita Patel knows how to vacation in style. This summer she will visit the most delicious restaurants and fanciest hotels, and have the most mind-blowing experiences Canada has to offer, through the power of Expedia! Let ET Canada be your guide to the best local destinations wherever you are in this beautiful country. Whenever you are ready to travel again, Expedia is the perfect companion for all your vacation needs.

Stop No. 1 is none other than Niagara-On-The-Lake. This picture-perfect town is a great escape for any Ontarian looking to add a little charm to their life. Relax and unwind at 124 on Queen Hotel and Spa. Located in the heart of the town, 124 on Queen is an ideal place to call home. With luxurious accommodations and a world-class spa, 124 on Queen has something for everyone. It also boasts critically acclaimed restaurant Treadwell Cuisine, which is known for its fresh, farm-to-table ingredients sourced from the best producers in and around Niagara.

Courtesy Of Expedia

Courtesy Of ExpediaAnd no trip to the Niagara region is complete without a visit to a local winery paired well with some quality time outdoors. What better way to take in some incredible sights than experiencing a Community Transport Group’s Bicycle Winery Tour around Peller Estates? Prepare to be dazzled by a true sommelier and award-winning varietals on this lovely, guided bike tour — perfect for a sunny afternoon!

If your home is in breathtaking British Columbia, you can escape to the gorgeous Okanagan Valley. With just as much sparkle as Niagara-On-The-Lake, the Okanagan Valley has no shortage of ocean views, outdoor activities, and is also home to a truly spectacular wine scene! And for our Quebecois friends, the Eastern Townships also boasts grand, sprawling estates that double as boutique hotels and stunning vineyards. Explore Canada yourself this summer… with Expedia!