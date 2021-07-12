Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kate Hudson is having a “proud mom” moment.

In an adorable post shared to Instagram, the actress, 42, gushes over her sweet sons — Ryder, 17, And Bing, 10 — as they embrace each other for a photo.

RELATED: Kate Hudson And Kathryn Hahn Have A ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ Reunion On ‘Knives Out 2’ Set

Hudson, who shares Ryder with ex Chris Robinson, Bing with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, also celebrated Bing’s 10th birthday over the weekend.

In a lengthy post, the “Almost Famous” star gushed about her “incredible young man” along with a photo of herself with an infant Bing and a young Ryder.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Says Having 3 Kids ‘Did A Number On These Hips’ As She Shares Impressive Workout Video

Hudson’s famous friends and family hit the comments section.

Her iconic mom Goldie Hawn wrote, “Bing is a sensation and call me crazy but grandma can say this, he’s going to be a gift to this world!”

Gwyneth Paltrow added, “My kind of kid. Happy birthday Bing! 10??? Not quite understanding how…”