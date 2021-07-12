Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The pandemic has postponed a major milestone for Princess Eugenie’s baby.

According to People, the royal and husband Jack Brooksbank were forced to postpone the baptism of their baby son August Philip Hawke.

RELATED: Prince Harry Will Stay With Cousin Princess Eugenie Upon Return To U.K., Will Isolate For Five Days

The ceremony had been set to take place on Saturday but was cancelled after one of the 30 guests was advised to self-isolate after exposure to COVID-19.

“No one else was able to gather,” a source said. “They called off the ceremony and reception afterwards.”

RELATED: Princess Eugenie Celebrates Jack Brooksbank’s First Father’s Day With Cute Pictures

It is reported the ceremony would include Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

August was born on February 9, 2021, and is Queen Elizabeth’s 10th great-grandchild.